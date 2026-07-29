Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott Set For UFC Fight Night 291 Headliner

Joaquin Buckley will return to action against Mike Malott in the main event of UFC Fight Night 291 in Edmenton, Alberta, Canada on October 17th.



The 32-year-old Buckley was on a six-fight winning streak not so long ago that included KO’ing Stephen Thompson and TKO’ing Colby Covington, along with other wins over the likes of Vicente Luque and Nursulton Ruziboev.



However, last year former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman dominated him in a unanimous decision defeat, while a few months Sean Brady also comfortably bested him on the scorecards, resulting him sliding down to No.9 in the 170lb rankings.



Now Buckley will go up against Canada’s own Malott, with the 34-year-old currently on a four-fight winning streak.



That run began with a unanimous decision victory over Trevin Giles a couple of years ago, followed by KO’ing Charles Radtke and decisioning Kevin Holland last year.



Malott has since gone on to TKO Gilbert Burns back in April of this year and is currently ranked No.11 in the division.



Buckley vs. Malott will front a UFC Fight Night 291 card that only has one other fight attached to it so far, with Erin Blanchfield set to face Jasmine Jasudavicius in the co-main event.



