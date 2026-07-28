Watch Poirier And Masvidal Preview UFC 330 With Chris Weidman And Din Thomas

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By Ross Cole

Watch Poirier And Masvidal Preview UFC 330 With Chris Weidman And Din Thomas

Below you can watch four UFC veterans, Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman and Din Thomas preview next month’s UFC 330 event, which is headlined by a welterweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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