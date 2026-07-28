Below you can watch four UFC veterans, Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman and Din Thomas preview next month’s UFC 330 event, which is headlined by a welterweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.
Watch Poirier And Masvidal Preview UFC 330 With Chris Weidman And Din Thomas
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