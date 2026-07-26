UFC Fight Night 282 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 282 event in Abu Dhabi the post-fight $100,000 bonus awards were announced.

Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was the main card heavyweight scrap between Rizvan Kuniev and Tyrell Fortune.



Kuniev was the clear stand-out in this fight as he continually pressured Fortune and was finding particular success with big knee strikes, including appearing to damage his opponent’s ribs with one in the opening round, and then deliver major swelling to his right cheek too. Fortune showed good durability, but by the third round he was really taking a beating and more knees left him with a big cut on the right cheek and swelling on the left side to match, at which point he finally sunk to the canvas for a TKO finish.



Ramazan Temirov won one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses after he went all in on finding a first-round finish against Steve Erceg.



Temirov was able to briefly put Erceg down almost immediately in the fight after landing a spinning kick to the body, but as the round went on it was his thunderous right hands that dropped his opponent multiple times to secure a TKO finish at the 4.21min mark of the opening round.



Also earning a performance bonus was Valter Walker, who had come into his fight with Thomas Peterson off four 1st round heel-hook submissions wins in a row, and managed to switch things up a little this time out by securing a calf slicer after just 92 seconds.