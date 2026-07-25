Ramazan Temirov Demolishes Steve Erceg In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 282

Ramazan Temirov was throwing fight-ending power with every strike against Steve Erceg tonight at UFC Fight Night 282 and was rewarded with a TKO finish late in the 1st round.

Round One

Big spinning kick to the body from Temirov knocks Erceg down. He gets back up again though as Temirov continues to apply pressure.



Another spinning attack threatens Erceg as he works a takedown. They quickly get back upright. Temirov firing off the spinning kick to the body again but doesn’t connect this time.



Erceg trying to hunt down Temirov now as he looks to get his boxing going. He lands the jab. He reaches for a low single, but Temirov got his foot out the way.



Left hook for Temirov and another punch behind it. Erceg misses a punch and Temirov lands a counter.



Right hand for Erceg. Erceg stalking behind the occasional jab. Right hand from Temirov. He launches an overhand that drops Erceg for a split-second. Temirov looking for more clubbing power punches and Erceg is down again for a moment.



Temirov is on a mission here to find a finish as he just keeps bursting forward with thunderous right hands and Erceg is stuck in reverse gear as he tries to get out of harms way. Unfortunately for him these blows keep finding the mark and has him staggered.



Up against the cage Temirov blasts him again and Erceg crumbles to the canvas, handing Temirov a highlight-reel TKO victory at 4.21mins of the first round.