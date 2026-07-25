Magomed Zaynukov Defeats Damian Rzepecki By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 282

Magomed Zaynukov bloodied Damian Rzepecki with big elbow strikes on his way to a decisive unanimous decision victory tonight at UFC Fight Night 282.

Round One

Early oblique kick from Zaynukov and he continues to chip away at the legs. Rzepecki closes the distance and clinches up against the cage.



Knees to the leg exchanged in close. They jockey for position against the cage. Zaynukov almost manages to trip Rzepecki, but he keeps his balance and they go to striking range.



More oblique kicks from Zaynukov and then a right hand. Elbow strike lands a nice for him now, then they go back to battling for dominance in the clinch against the cage.



Rzepecki getting more control time in these clinch situations so far, but without too much in the way of meaningful offense.



Back to striking now. A couple of punches and an elbow for Zaynukov. Zaynukov with another elbow to the head, but this time there’s a nasty eyepoke with the other hand immediately before and that forces a time-out to give Rzepecki time to recover.



After a couple of minutes he’s ok to continue. Body punch for Rzepecki. Now a kick to the body.



A couple of jabs for Rzepecki and then gets in on a nice takedown attempt. He’s trying to secure the back but Zaynukov gets back off and launches into a strike.



Head kick from Zaynukov late in the round that comes off the guard. Rzepecki aborts on a spinning elbow attempt.



Round Two

Calf kick for Zaynukov. Nice three-piece combo for him. He lands a right hand. Rzepecki trying for a possible takedown, but it doesn’t work out and Zaynukov immediately counters with a succesful takedown of his own in the center of the Octagon.



Zaynukov trying to keep him down, but Rzepecki manages to escape back to his feet. Low kick for Zaynukov and then a head kick that just whistles over the head of the crouched Rzepecki.



Rzepecki into the clinch now. They break apart again. Body kick for Rzepecki. Zaynukov crashes in with a punch. Rzepecki back to the clinch against the cage.



Hard elbow strike from Zaynukov as he’s exiting the clinch and it seems to have Rzepecki hurt. Zaynukov moves in looking for a finish as he fires off punches, but Rzepecki gets back to the clinch.



Back to striking range now and Rzepecki’s got a bad cut near the right eyebrow from that earlier elbow. Another elbow lands for Zaynukov. Spinning kick to the body from Rzepecki.



Zaynukov back to the elbow again and finding them with good accuracy to the head of the already bloodied Rzepecki.



In close late in the round Zaynukov lands more short chopping elbow strikes.



Round Three



Jab for Rzepecki. Oblique kick from Rzepecki. Right hand for Zaynukov. He goes for a takedown, but they scramble and get right back up again.



Rzepecki clinches. Short elbow for Zaynukov as Rzepecki backs off. Another well-timed elbow from Zaynukov.



Jab for Zaynukov and Rzepecki rushes into the clinch, working his opponent over to the other side of the Octagon in the process.



Zaynukov gets away. He goes right back to his accurate elbows. Rzepecki with a spinning backfist attempt into the clinch.



Front kick upstairs from Zaynukov. He fakes a single-leg, then lands two punches to the head instead.



Push kick for Zaynuov and then the elbow. Jumping knee from Zaynukov misses, but then he lands a takedown. Rzepecki up quickly though.



Straight punch for Zaynukov. He goes for a push kick that Rzepecki catches and drives him into the fence just as the round comes to an end.



Decision



This was a dominant performance from Zaynukov as he bossed the striking battle and pieced Rzepecki up with frequent elbow strikes to emerge with a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).



