Rizvan Kuniev TKO’s Tyrell Fortune With Big Knees At UFC Fight Night 282

Rizvan Kuniev pressured Tyrell Fortune from start to finish tonight at UFC Fight Night 282, and his brutal knees to the head and body in particular delivered a lot of damage en-route to a third round TKO finish.

Round One

Calf kick for Fortune to start. Kuniev presses forward behind a push kick. Fortune with a punch. Kuniev pressures and fires off a knee.



Body kick for Kuniev. Fortune tries to burst forward with a quick flurry but doesn’t land. He lands a calf kick. Now a right hand off the bak foot from him.



Fortune clinches up, but Kuniev lands a knee to the body before they separate.



Kuniev pressuring and then fires off a knee to the body. a few light punches to follow then Fortune moves back to the center.



Leg kick for Kuniev. Kuniev charges in with another heavy knee to the body. Fortune firing back with punches now.



Spinning kick to the body lands for Kuniev. Fortune might be hurt here as he covers up while Kuniev rattles off a few punches. Fortune fighting back now though.



Knee strike from Kuniev crashes off Fortune’s low guard to protect his body. They clinch up now. Uppercut from Kuniev. The round ends and Fortune has significant swelling below his right eye.



Round Two

Fortune comes close with a power punch. Kuniev charges forward with a punch and a knee strike. Fortune lands a hard punch of his own now.



Kuniev clinches up against the cage. They move towards the center of the cage and Kuniev lands a knee before they separate.



Kuniev with another power knee and then heavy punches behind it as Fortune is forced to cover up.



He survives that onslaught, but Kuniev wades forward again landing more thudding blows. Fortune moves away looking hurt and Kuniev is right back to work and gets back to the clinch. elbow strike for Kuniev.



Now a knee upstairs from Kuniev and then back to punches. Now more clinch work and Fortune runs off to get some breathing room.



Fortune lunges forward in to a heavy punch, but Kuniev eats it and they clinch up. Elbow strikes from Kuniev.



Fortune peels away and lands a punch. Kuniev right back to pressuring and returns to the clinch. Another solid knee to the bread-basket for him. Fortune with an uppercut late in the round.



Round Three



Winging left hook lands for Fortune. They clinch up in the center of the Octagon. Uppercut for Kuniev and then a hard series of knees upstairs.



Kuniev backs up and then fires off a jumping knee, then another knee to the head and finally Fortune can’t take anymore and drops to the mat, resulting in an impressive TKO victory for Kuniev at 1.12mins of the third round.



That final onslaught left Fortune with a sizeable cut on his already swollen right cheek, and damage on the left side too.