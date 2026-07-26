Below you’ll find UFC Fight Night 252 post-fight interviews with the stars of yesterday’s main card from Abu Dhabi.
Magomed Ankalaev
Ramazan Temirov
Magomed Zaynukov
Rizvan Kuniev
Abubakar Vagaev
Below you’ll find UFC Fight Night 252 post-fight interviews with the stars of yesterday’s main card from Abu Dhabi.
Magomed Ankalaev
Ramazan Temirov
Magomed Zaynukov
Rizvan Kuniev
Abubakar Vagaev
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