Magomed Ankalaev TKO’s Bogdan Guskov In 5th Round At UFC Fight Night 282

Magomed Ankalaev got the better of a fairly uneventful striking battle for much of his main event fight with Bogdan Guskov tonight at UFC Fight Night 282, before finding more success with takedowns and ground-and-pound in the last two rounds to deliver a late TKO stoppage.

Round One

The light-heavyweight main event is underway in Abu Dhabi.



Calf kick for Ankalaev. He lands it again and Guskov lands one too. Side kick to the body from Ankalaev.



Another calf kick from Ankalaev. Jab for Guskov. A couple of low kicks for Guskov inbetween a body kick from Ankalaev.



Head kick from Guskov seemed to glance the target there. Guskov comes close with an overhand. Kick from Ankalaev and a punch behind it.



Nice low kick from Ankalaev. He lands a jab. Body kick from Guskov. Ankalaev loads up on a punch but misses.



Guskov continuing to chip away with light low kicks at times, but still seems a bit hesitant beyond that.



Final few seconds and Guskov attempts a spinning high kick that misses and Ankalaev responds by firing off a purposeful combination of punches.



Round Two



Guskov warned by ref to not keep outstretching his fingers before the second round.



Low kick for Guskov. Nice straight left for Ankalaev. Ultra light calf kick from Guskov and then a head kick counter from Ankalaev that comes off the guard.



Kick to the body from Ankalaev. Front kick to the body from Ankalaev. Now a clean punch. Ankalaev with a more powerful high kick attempt that misses.



Missed side kick to the body from Ankalaev. Low kick for Guskov and then connects with a right hand. He needs a lot more of that.



Ankalaev opts to clinch up against the cage. Not too much happening from here. A couple of knees to the body for Ankalaev. Guskov moves away and Ankalaev fires off a spinning back-fist attempt that comes up short.



Round Three



Low kick from Guskov and a head kick attempt from Ankalaev. Guskov really needs to let his hands go more rather than just focusing almost exclusively on light calf kicks.



Inside leg kick from Ankalaev and one on the outside from Guskov. Half-hearted body kick attempt from Guskov and Ankalaev doesn’t commit fully to a spinning back-fist attempt in response.



Crowd boo’s at the lack of action. Solid punch from Ankalaev. Now a higher body kick under the armpit.



Head kick attempt from Guskov only just comes off the guard. Another low kick from him.



Inside leg kick from Guskov. Ankalaev stalking his opponent and lands a nice straight punch.



Ankalaev backing Guskov up but not too much activity. More boo’s from the crowd. Left hand lands for Ankalaev.



Round Four



Guskov lands a calf kick. Ankalaev changes things up by landing a takedown and settles into half-guard close to the cage.



Ankalaev chipping away with ground-and-pound now and Guskov has a slight cut to the right eye. Ankalaev drops down an elbow.



Guskov gives up his back and Ankalaev quickly pounces on a rear-naked choke attempt. Guskov able to get free of that.



Guskov seated now and Ankalaev works for the choke again without success. Guskov gets to his knees. Ankalaev on the rear-naked choke again, but quickly lets go.



A few punches for Ankalaev and then another failed rear-naked choke. Face crank attempt then a few more strikes. Final 10 seconds of the round he steps into full mount, but only gets a couple of punches off before the horn.



Round Five

Ankalaev quickly in on a takedown attempt and lands it. Guskov counters with a possible anaconda choke set-up, but Ankalaev breaks free and is in half-guard.



Guskov giving up his back and is on his knees. Bit of a scramble and Ankalev works around to side control.



A few solid left hands from Ankalaev. Now some right hands. Guskov just covering up now and Ankalaev lands a few more punches.



The ref has seen enough and decides to end the fight, handing Ankalaev a TKO victory at 2.41mins of the fifth round.



Guskov was certainly wilting there, though the stoppage might have been a tad premature. Nevertheless, it was clear that Ankalaev was on his way to victory.