UFC Fight Night 283 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 283 takes place this coming Saturday, August 1st in Belgrade, Serbia and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s welterweight action as Uros Medic comes in off three fast 1st round finishes via strikes in the past year to fight Daniel Rodriguez, who is also on a three-fight winning streak.



In the co-main event former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz faces a late replacement in Navajo Stirling, who has won all five of his UFC fights so extend his unbeaten career record to 10-0.



Aleksander Rakic has hit a major four-fight losing slump and will now attempt to dig his way out against 40-year-old veteran Marcin Tybura, who has lost in his last two Octagon appearances.



Both Dusko Todorovic and Robert Valentin picked up a submission win last time out to end their respective three-fight skids and now go up against each other.



Vlasto Cepo arrives for his UFC debut off back-to-back KO wins on the regional scene, while Gilbert Urbina has been finished by strikes in the first round of his last two UFC bouts.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 283 card below.

Main Card



Uroš Medić vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Jan Błachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling

Aleksandar Rakić vs. Marcin Tybura

Duško Todorović vs. Robert Valentin

Vlasto Čepo vs. Gilbert Urbina



Prelims



Ľudovít Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev

Oban Elliott vs. Michael Oliveira

Mark Vologdin vs. Josias Musasa

Dennis Buzukja vs. Bogdan Grad

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Kyle Prepolec

Nina Nikolija Milošević vs. Hailey Cowan

Jovan Leka vs. Max Gimenis

