Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse To Headline UFC Fight Night 287 In Paris

A lightweight fight between Dan Hooker and the debuting Salahdine Parnasse will headline UFC Fight Night 287 in Paris, France on September 5th.



It’s unusual for a newcomer to immediately land a headlining spot on a card, but the 28-year-old Parnasse is a very highly regarded fighter who is KSW’s lightweight champion with four successful defenses, and has also won their featherweight title twice.



Parnasse holds a 22-2 career record and beat former Bellator lightweight tournament winner Marcin Held in his final KSW lightweight title defense back in January, before picking up a 1st round TKO win on the main card of the high-profile Rousey vs. Carano event on Netflix back in May.



Now Parnasse jumps over to the UFC for a fight against the 36-year-old Hooker, who is coming off back-to-back defeats against Arman Tsarukyan and Benoit Saint Denis.



Despite that, Hooker is still ranked No.12 in the division thanks to his prior three-fight winning streak that had seen him beat the likes of Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot.

Hooker vs. Parnasse headlines a UFC Fight Night 287 card that will also feature Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev and Nathaniel Wood vs. Mairon Santos.