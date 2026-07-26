Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse To Headline UFC Fight Night 287 In Paris

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse To Headline UFC Fight Night 287 In Paris

A lightweight fight between Dan Hooker and the debuting Salahdine Parnasse will headline UFC Fight Night 287 in Paris, France on September 5th.

It’s unusual for a newcomer to immediately land a headlining spot on a card, but the 28-year-old Parnasse is a very highly regarded fighter who is KSW’s lightweight champion with four successful defenses, and has also won their featherweight title twice.

Parnasse holds a 22-2 career record and beat former Bellator lightweight tournament winner Marcin Held in his final KSW lightweight title defense back in January, before picking up a 1st round TKO win on the main card of the high-profile Rousey vs. Carano event on Netflix back in May.

Now Parnasse jumps over to the UFC for a fight against the 36-year-old Hooker, who is coming off back-to-back defeats against Arman Tsarukyan and Benoit Saint Denis.

Despite that, Hooker is still ranked No.12 in the division thanks to his prior three-fight winning streak that had seen him beat the likes of Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot.

Hooker vs. Parnasse headlines a UFC Fight Night 287 card that will also feature Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev and Nathaniel Wood vs. Mairon Santos.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 252 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 252 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 282 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 282 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 282 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 282 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Magomed Ankalaev TKO’s Bogdan Guskov In 5th Round At UFC Fight Night 282

Magomed Ankalaev TKO’s Bogdan Guskov In 5th Round At UFC Fight Night 282

Ramazan Temirov Demolishes Steve Erceg In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 282

Ramazan Temirov Demolishes Steve Erceg In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 282

Magomed Zaynukov Defeats Damian Rzepecki By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 282

Magomed Zaynukov Defeats Damian Rzepecki By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 282

Rizvan Kuniev TKO’s Tyrell Fortune With Big Knees At UFC Fight Night 282

Rizvan Kuniev TKO’s Tyrell Fortune With Big Knees At UFC Fight Night 282

Abubakar Vagaev Beats Saygid Izagakhmaev By Decision At UFC Fight Night 282

Abubakar Vagaev Beats Saygid Izagakhmaev By Decision At UFC Fight Night 282

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us