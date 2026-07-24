Kamaru Usman Considering Fighting Future After Loss To Dricus du Plessis

Kamaru Usman suffered a convincing unanimous decision loss to Dricus du Plessis up at middleweight last weekend, and it’s left the former welterweight champion considering whether now is the time to hang up his gloves.

“Right now, I just have to sit with the coaches, sit with the team, assess everything,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “Assess the place where I’m at in my career. Just all in all, see whether it’s worth continuing to do this. Whether it’s worth continuing to put them through that.”



At his peak, the 39-year-old Usman was a dominant champion at 170lbs who went on a 15-fight winning streak, but on Saturday night he clearly came off second-best to DDP and appeared to be rocked multiple times over the course of five rounds.

And for a fighter who is used to putting on performances that he can look back on proudly that was hard to take.

“This one was a hard one because I felt like I didn’t do that,” Usman said. “There was something to build off of for those fights. This one, to the untrained eye, looks like I bit off more than I could chew. Even though I may not feel that on the inside, it looked that way and I don’t like that.”



“This is just as difficult a place to be when we’ve achieved so much and you’ve got so many highs in the sport,” Usman added. “When you start to feel the lows, it’s not that great… It puts you in a really difficult and really tough place to make a tough and potentially permanent decision.”

Usman has now lost four of his last five fights, leaving his career record currently standing at 21-5.