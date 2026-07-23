Daniel Zellhuber Moving Up To Welterweight After Slump In Form

Daniel Zellhuber has made the decision to move up to welterweight after a disappointing slump in form at lightweight over the past couple of years that’s seen him lose three fights in a row.



The 27-year-old Zellhuber arrived in the UFC via the Contender Series back in 2021 with a perfect 12-0 record, but suffered a unanimous decision loss to Trey Ogden in his promotional debut.



However, Zellhuber then hit his stride, racking up three wins in a row over Lando Vannata, Christos Giagos and Francisco Prado.



That led to him getting a higher profile fight against Esteban Ribovics on the main card of the Riyadh Season: Noche UFC event at The Sphere in Las Vegas in 2024, which proved to be one of the fights of the year, but ended with him losing by split-decision.



A unanimous decision defeat to Michael Johnson followed, while back in February King Green TKO’d him.



Now Zellhuber has decided it’s time for a change, and a move up in weight makes sense given that he’s a very big lightweight at 6ft 1″ tall with a 77″ reach, meaning that he should be well suited to competing up at welterweight.



At this stage there’s no word on who he’ll be fighting next, but according to reporter @realkevink Zellhuber is looking to get back into the Octagon by November or December.