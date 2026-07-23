Daniel Zellhuber Moving Up To Welterweight After Slump In Form

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By Ross Cole

Daniel Zellhuber Moving Up To Welterweight After Slump In Form

Daniel Zellhuber has made the decision to move up to welterweight after a disappointing slump in form at lightweight over the past couple of years that’s seen him lose three fights in a row.

The 27-year-old Zellhuber arrived in the UFC via the Contender Series back in 2021 with a perfect 12-0 record, but suffered a unanimous decision loss to Trey Ogden in his promotional debut.

However, Zellhuber then hit his stride, racking up three wins in a row over Lando Vannata, Christos Giagos and Francisco Prado.

That led to him getting a higher profile fight against Esteban Ribovics on the main card of the Riyadh Season: Noche UFC event at The Sphere in Las Vegas in 2024, which proved to be one of the fights of the year, but ended with him losing by split-decision.

A unanimous decision defeat to Michael Johnson followed, while back in February King Green TKO’d him.

Now Zellhuber has decided it’s time for a change, and a move up in weight makes sense given that he’s a very big lightweight at 6ft 1″ tall with a 77″ reach, meaning that he should be well suited to competing up at welterweight.

At this stage there’s no word on who he’ll be fighting next, but according to reporter @realkevink Zellhuber is looking to get back into the Octagon by November or December.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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