Dustin Poirier Reveals He Lost Lucrative Bud Light Sponsor After Drunken Arrest At Airport

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By Ross Cole

Dustin Poirier Reveals He Lost Lucrative Bud Light Sponsor After Drunken Arrest At Airport

Retired UFC star Dustin Poirier has revealed that he lost a Bud Light endorsement deal worth a six-figure sum after he was arrested for public drunkenness at an airport in Atlanta last month.

The 37-year-old Poirier had a long association with Bud Light, including starring in one of their TV adverts, but the hammer fell quickly once news of his arrest and subsequent viral bodycam footage came to light.

“They terminated my contract immediately,” Poirier said on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show.’ “It’s all good. I don’t need that f*cking poison in my life. It sucks that my family loses out on the money I had left on the deal with them, which is a few hundred thousand dollars. But also, if I’m representing something, if I’m advertising something that I’m not going to be taking part in, promoting stuff — it’s just, it is what it is.”

Poirier has been open and honest since his arrest about his struggles dealing with alcoholism, and with coming to terms with his retirement from MMA last year too.

‘The Diamond’ has been seen drunk numerous times since he hung up his gloves, but he believes the airport incident could have been a blessing in disguise that will help him to steer clear of becoming an alcoholic like his father.

“Things happen. We live. We grow, and it’s something that happened that’s going to change my life,” Poirier said. “I know I’ve said this a few times on different shows, but it’s something that maybe it needed to happen.

“Now my son, my daughter is never going to see me intoxicated like I saw my father. You know, it’s just they’re breaking a, breaking a family curse and I’m going to be the one to break it. It stops here.”

Poirier has already passed 28 days sober since his arrest, and seems to be at peace with the reality that being sponsored by Bud Light is not a good fit for him anymore.

“There are plenty of people out there who do drink responsibly. I’m not one,” Poirier said. “So, if you can drink responsibly, have fun, drink a Bud Light, drink whatever the hell you want. Be responsible, have a good time. I’m not that person.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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