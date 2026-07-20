UFC Fight Night 282 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 282 takes place this coming Saturday in Abu Dhabi and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event Magomed Ankalaev looks to rebound from losing his grip on the light-heavyweight title last time out when he goes up against a late replacement in Bogdan Guskov, who steps in on a couple of weeks notice and is unbeaten in his last five fights.



Steve Erceg comes in off back-to-back victories to fight Ramazen Temirov, who has won both his UFC fights so far.



Islam Dulatov won his UFC debut by 1st round KO and now looks to build on that against Wellington Turman, who is surprisingly still on the UFC roster despite being on a three-fight losing streak and not having fought for over two-and-a-half years.



Magomed Zaynukov arrives from the Contender Series with an 8-0 record and will go up against another debuting fighter in Damian Rzepecki, who has gone 10-0 on the Polish regional scene.



Rizvan Kuniev has gone 1-1 in the UFC so far and now fights Tyrell Fortune, who beat Marcin Tybura in his Octagon debut back in March.



Ismael Bonfim suffered two TKO losses last year and now makes his first appearance in 2026 against Axel Sola, who has a win and a loss in the UFC.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 282 card below.

Main Card



Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov

Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov

Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman

Magomed Zaynukov vs. Damian Rzepecki

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune

Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola



Prelims



Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen

Dustin Jacoby vs. Muhammad Said

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson

Magomed Tuchalov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Nurullo Aliev vs. Mike Davis

Saygid Izagakhmaev vs. Abubakar Vagaev

Abdul Hussein vs. Cody Gibson