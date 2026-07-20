UFC Fight Night 282 Fight Card

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 282 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 282 takes place this coming Saturday in Abu Dhabi and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event Magomed Ankalaev looks to rebound from losing his grip on the light-heavyweight title last time out when he goes up against a late replacement in Bogdan Guskov, who steps in on a couple of weeks notice and is unbeaten in his last five fights.

Steve Erceg comes in off back-to-back victories to fight Ramazen Temirov, who has won both his UFC fights so far.

Islam Dulatov won his UFC debut by 1st round KO and now looks to build on that against Wellington Turman, who is surprisingly still on the UFC roster despite being on a three-fight losing streak and not having fought for over two-and-a-half years.

Magomed Zaynukov arrives from the Contender Series with an 8-0 record and will go up against another debuting fighter in Damian Rzepecki, who has gone 10-0 on the Polish regional scene.

Rizvan Kuniev has gone 1-1 in the UFC so far and now fights Tyrell Fortune, who beat Marcin Tybura in his Octagon debut back in March.

Ismael Bonfim suffered two TKO losses last year and now makes his first appearance in 2026 against Axel Sola, who has a win and a loss in the UFC.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 282 card below.

Main Card

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov
Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov
Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman
Magomed Zaynukov vs. Damian Rzepecki
Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune
Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola

Prelims

Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen
Dustin Jacoby vs. Muhammad Said
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson
Magomed Tuchalov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Nurullo Aliev vs. Mike Davis
Saygid Izagakhmaev vs. Abubakar Vagaev
Abdul Hussein vs. Cody Gibson

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Kelvin Gastelum ufc

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Yousri Belgaroui Added To Noche UFC 4

Conor McGregor Confirms Extent Of Knee Injury And Estimates When He Might Return To Octagon

Conor McGregor Confirms Extent Of Knee Injury And Estimates When He Might Return To Octagon

Dana White UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interview

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 281 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 281 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Dricus du Plessis Batters Kamaru Usman To Win By Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Dricus du Plessis Batters Kamaru Usman To Win By Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Christian Leroy Duncan Beats Jared Cannonier By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Christian Leroy Duncan Beats Jared Cannonier By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us