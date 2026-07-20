Kelvin Gastelum vs. Yousri Belgaroui Added To Noche UFC 4

Veteran middleweight Kelvin Gastelum will be back in action against Yousri Belgaroui at Noche UFC 4 on September 12th in Arizona.

The 34-year-old Gastelum is coming off a 1st round submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 327 back in April.



That continues a recent pattern of win-one, lose-one for the fighter, with victories over the likes of Chris Curtis, Daniel Rodriguez and Dustin Stoltzfus being sandwiched in-between other defeats to the likes of Jared Cannonier, Sean Brady and Joe Pyfer.

Now Gastelum will fight the also 34-year-old Belgaroui, who made his way to the UFC after clocking in two victories on the Contender Series, and has since gone 2-0 in the Octagon.



Both of Belgaroui’s victories came via 3rd round TKO’s, stopping Azamat Bekoev with punches in his promotional debut last year, while he then finished Mansur Abdul-Malik with a knee strike in March.



Gastelum vs. Belgaroui joins the annual Noche UFC 4 event to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, which doesn’t yet have a confirmed headliner, but will also include Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes, Alexa Grasso vs. Manon Fiorot and Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales.