Kelvin Gastelum vs. Yousri Belgaroui Added To Noche UFC 4

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By Ross Cole

Kelvin Gastelum ufc

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Yousri Belgaroui Added To Noche UFC 4

Veteran middleweight Kelvin Gastelum will be back in action against Yousri Belgaroui at Noche UFC 4 on September 12th in Arizona.

The 34-year-old Gastelum is coming off a 1st round submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 327 back in April.

That continues a recent pattern of win-one, lose-one for the fighter, with victories over the likes of Chris Curtis, Daniel Rodriguez and Dustin Stoltzfus being sandwiched in-between other defeats to the likes of Jared Cannonier, Sean Brady and Joe Pyfer.

Now Gastelum will fight the also 34-year-old Belgaroui, who made his way to the UFC after clocking in two victories on the Contender Series, and has since gone 2-0 in the Octagon.

Both of Belgaroui’s victories came via 3rd round TKO’s, stopping Azamat Bekoev with punches in his promotional debut last year, while he then finished Mansur Abdul-Malik with a knee strike in March.

Gastelum vs. Belgaroui joins the annual Noche UFC 4 event to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, which doesn’t yet have a confirmed headliner, but will also include Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes, Alexa Grasso vs. Manon Fiorot and Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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