Dustin Poirier Questions Why Michael Chandler Isn’t Retiring Yet

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By Ross Cole

Dustin Poirier Questions Why Michael Chandler Isn’t Retiring Yet

Dustin Poirier has made it clear that he thinks Michael Chandler is making the wrong decision by opting not to retire yet, despite having lost six of his last seven fights.

“With all due respect, we’ve buried the hatchet and shook hands, but Michael Chandler, what are you doing?” Poirier stated on the ‘Deep Waters’ show.

“I saw a thing; I don’t know if this is official news, but he said he might move up to welterweight. If 155ers are stopping you and you’re taking all this damage, what are 170s gonna do?

“I want to know what he’s fighting for.”

Poirier is certainly not the only one who feels the 40-year-old Chandler should be hanging up his gloves, and it’s not hard to see why, especially when you consider that his last two defeats were both by TKO.

Poirier only just retired himself last year, and so he knows only too well the struggles a fighter goes through to accept that their time in the Octagon has come to an end.

“That’s what they always say: the fighter is the last one to know,” Poirier said. “Everybody around them knows it’s time to hang them up; the fighter’s the last one to know. …

“Fighters are bad to make that decision, because even if you’re losing in the gym, you’re like, ‘On fight night, when that bell rings, I’m putting it all together! This is practice!”

“The problem is, power is the last thing to go, and we all think we could land that shot that ends the fight at any time,” Poirier continued. “So it keeps people coming back. ‘I just need to land that one shot. I might be slower, my reactions might be slower, my hands might be slower, but I just need one.’”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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