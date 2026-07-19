UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interviews

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interviews

Watch UFC Fight Night 281 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s main card from Oklahoma.

Dricus du Plessis

Kamaru Usman

Christian Leroy Duncan

Chase Hooper

Fatima Kline

Tommy McMillen

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Dana White UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interview

UFC Fight Night 281 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 281 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Dricus du Plessis Batters Kamaru Usman To Win By Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Dricus du Plessis Batters Kamaru Usman To Win By Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Christian Leroy Duncan Beats Jared Cannonier By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Christian Leroy Duncan Beats Jared Cannonier By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Chase Hooper Submits Mitch Ramirez In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 281

Chase Hooper Submits Mitch Ramirez In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 281

Fatima Kline Defeats Tabatha Ricci By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Fatima Kline Defeats Tabatha Ricci By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Tommy McMillen TKO’s Alberto Montes In 3rd Round Of Wild War At UFC Fight Night 281

Tommy McMillen TKO’s Alberto Montes In 3rd Round Of Wild War At UFC Fight Night 281

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us