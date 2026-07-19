Watch UFC Fight Night 281 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s main card from Oklahoma.
Dricus du Plessis
Kamaru Usman
Christian Leroy Duncan
Chase Hooper
Fatima Kline
Tommy McMillen
Watch UFC Fight Night 281 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s main card from Oklahoma.
Dricus du Plessis
Kamaru Usman
Christian Leroy Duncan
Chase Hooper
Fatima Kline
Tommy McMillen
MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.