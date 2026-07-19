Fatima Kline Defeats Tabatha Ricci By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Fatima Kline dominated Tabatha Ricci for three rounds tonight at UFC Fight Night 281 to earn a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Round One

Ricci pressuring to start. Body kick for Kline. She goes for that again and it’s almost caught this time by Ricci.



Quick flurry of punches from Kline. Ricci tries to clinch up against the cage, but Kline defends the takedown attempt that comes from it and moves away.



Left and right hand lands for Kline. Now a straight right and tries for a head kick behind it.



Body kick for Kline. Ricci tries to get in for a takedown but nothing doing. Kline steps in with a straight punch.



Ricci goes for a takedown, but Kline reverses it . They go back up and Kline lands a good takedown. Ricci trying to work back to her feet, but Kline easily slams her back down.



Ricci trying to stand against the cage now and does so. Kline remains clinched up and then throw an elbow as she separates.



Jab for Kline. Now a push kick. One-two and a head kick attempt. Kline drives into a powerful double-leg takedown and lands it. Ricci in a seated position near the cage, with Kline going around to her back.



They go back upright in the final seconds of the round with Kline looking for more punches to finish off a dominant round.



Round Two

Kline back to the body kick early in the second round. Ricci trying to press forward, but Kline is meeting her with longer range punches.



Kline goes for a head kick, but this time Ricci lands a takedown off it. Kline battles straight back up though and lands a knee upstairs before backing off.



Kline goes for another body kick and Ricci tries to work another takedown off it, but it’s Kline who ends up on top when they hit the mat.



Ricci turtled up and then stands, but eats a knee before she can get away.



A couple of punches for Ricci now, but then Kline returns the favor. Kline defends a takedown attempt.



Right hand for Ricci. Leg kick from Kline. Body kick from her. She steps into another, breaks away from a Ricci takedown attempt and then tries for one of her own that doesn’t work out this time.



Back to striking they go. Ricci tries for a head kick and then lands a couple of punches.



They exchange punches in close. Now a left hook for Kline. She clinches up against the cage and tries to pull Ricci to the mat. Ricci able to stay upright for now, but then Kline does succeed in dragging her down and works around to the back as Ricci is in seated position.



Late in the round Kline sinks in a rear-naked choke, but the horn sounds to save Ricci.



Round Three

Straight punches for Kline. Now a body kick. Hard right hand for Kline. Now a punch to the body and then a good right behind it. Calf kick now as she varies up her attacks.



Ricci attempts a flurry, but hits fresh air. Kline lands a takedown and then yells. Another slam and then looks out to the crowd and nods her head as her confidence continues to soar.



They go over to the cage and then Ricci is able to get away. Ricci tries to brawl in the pocket for a moment, but Kline meets her blow for blow.



Ricci closes the distance and lands a punch. Straight punch for Kline as she presses forward.



Inside leg kick for Kline. Another low kick lands. Ricci tries to press forward with punches, but then stuffs a takedown attempt from Kline.



Ricci lands a takedown in the final minute and is in Kline’s full guard. Kline trying to work a submission off her back and then finds space to work her way on top, where she continues to work for the final seconds of the fight.



Decision

This was a strong showing from Kline, who dominated the fight wherever the action went and emerges with a convincing unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).