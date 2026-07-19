Dricus du Plessis Batters Kamaru Usman To Win By Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Dricus du Plessis can perhaps count himself unlucky not to have found a finish tonight against Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night 281 after rocking him numerous times over the course of five rounds in the main event of the evening.

Round One

The middleweight main event is underway in Oklahoma!



Leg kick from DDP. He lands a jab too. Now he steps in with a knee attempt that misses.



Body punch for Usman. Right hook from Du Plessis. Both men sizing each other up from range.



Right hand for DDP. Body punch from Usman. Another long right hand from du Plessis.



Hard right hand lands for du Plessis. Another connects now. Jab gets through and then the right hand behind it.



Usman steps into a nice jab. DDP with a jab now. Usman grazes the target with an overhand.



DDP continuing to find a home for his punches. Nice punch for Usman. Usman lands again.



Usman able to get into the clinch now and is looking to press him into the cage, but there was a groin strike somewhere in there that enables him a brief time-out.



They restart at striking range. DDP still landing punches late in the round and then a body kick.



Round Two

Head kick attempt from DDP comes off the guard. He goes for it again. Usman ducks down to land a body punch and du Plessis times a big knee to the head that rocks him.



Usman manages to survive that but he’s in trouble here. DDP a real threat with his punches and knees. Usman drives into a takedown and almost gets caught in the process. DDP shakes off the takedown attempt.



DDP comes close with an uppercut. Du Plessis sneaks in a knee upstairs, but Usman takes it.



Usman pressing forward behind punches but DDP counters with a big right hook that wobbles him again. USman complaining he’s been poked in the eye so gets a time-out. Replay shows it was a legal punch though so the fight soon gets started up again.



DDP seems to hurt him again, but he continues to fight on. Du Plessis just having his way in these striking exchanges. He lands another good knee to the head and somehow Usman shakes it off.



Usman still trying to figure a way into this fight as he throws caution to the wind to get in a body punch and one to the head. There’s a big risk attached to every exchange though as DDP continues to have his range dialled in and clearly the much bigger power.



Round Three



Another hard punch lands for DDP. Usman with a kick to the body. Usman works a right hand and DDP meets him with a knee strike.



Right sneaks through for DDP. Body punch for Usman. Head kick attempt for DDP comes close.



Jumping knee misses for DDP, but does land a kick. DDP bites hard on a takedown feint from Usman.



Hard body kick from du Plessis. Jab for DDP. Again DDP overreacts to a takedown fake from Usman.



One-two for DDP. Usman manages to get into range for a takedown, is able to bundle du Plessis over, but he pops straight back up to his feet.



Body punches for Usman. Usman comes forward and is met by a barrage of punches. Better round for Usman though, but DDP still landing the bigger shots.



Round Four

Body kick for DDP. Now one from Usman. Usman punches to the body and then tries for a single-leg, but DDP gets his limb free.



Du Plessis comes close with a head kick attempt. Usman applying pressure. Body kick for DDP.



Head kick from DDP wobbles Usman again, but he recovers quickly. Du Plessis tries for it again, but not connecting this time.



Du Plessis back to hard-hitting punches. Head kick from DDP grazes the target and Usman grins for some reason.



Hard punch for DDP. Usman commits to a takedown, but doesn’t get it. The right hand lands for Du Plessis again. Brief clinch and they exchange knees.



Glancing left hand from Usman. One-two for DDP as Usman tries to land too. Body kick for DDP.



Body kick from Usman. Hard right hand lands clean for Usman. His best punch of the fight there, but DDP eats it.



Round Five

Jumping knee from DDP misses. Glancing left hand for Usman. A couple of kicks from du Plessis.



Jab for DDP. He lands it again. Now a body kick. Usman swings wildly but doesn’t hit the target.



Leg kick from du Plessis high up on the inside of the thigh and Usman says it hit the groin so he gets a brief time-out.



Back to it they go. Hard head kick from DDP has Usman unsteady yet again. He keeps finding a way to recover though. Impressive durability at this late stage in Usman’s career.



DDP tries for a takedown, but Usman fends it off. Usman trying to press forward. Head kick from DDP is blocked.



Body kick for Usman. Now a leg kick. H elands a right hand and tries to land more behind it.



Final minute and Usman looks fresher . He lands a big right hand. He misses on a head kick attempt. Body kick from DDP.



Jab for du Plessis. Body kick from DDP. Jabs for Usman. Final 10 seconds and Usman is charging at DDP with a barrage of punches to the head and body, but he can’t find the finish he needs.



Decision



All credit to Usman for surviving being rocked multiple times to take this fight all the way to the judges scorecards. There’s no doubt that DDP is the deserving winner though after putting on his best striking display to date with heavy punches, head kicks and knees all proving to be a menace throughout the fight on his way to a unanimous decision victory (50-45, 49-46 x2).