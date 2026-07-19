Chase Hooper Submits Mitch Ramirez In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 281

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By Ross Cole

Chase Hooper Submits Mitch Ramirez In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 281

Chase Hooper made short work of Mitch Ramirez tonight at UFC Fight Night 281, submitting him with a rear-naked choke mid-way through the first round.

Round One

Hooper misses on an early head kick attempt. He lands a left hand though.

Hooper drives in with a single-leg takedown and shifts over to the other side. They go back upright for a moment, but Hooper brings him back down and then soon has Ramirez’s back with the body triangle in.

Hooper working for the rear-naked choke and seems to have it in. It already looked tight, but Hooper adjusts to get it in even deeper and forces Ramirez to tap out at 2.15mins of the opening round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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