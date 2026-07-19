Chase Hooper Submits Mitch Ramirez In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 281

Chase Hooper made short work of Mitch Ramirez tonight at UFC Fight Night 281, submitting him with a rear-naked choke mid-way through the first round.

Round One



Hooper misses on an early head kick attempt. He lands a left hand though.



Hooper drives in with a single-leg takedown and shifts over to the other side. They go back upright for a moment, but Hooper brings him back down and then soon has Ramirez’s back with the body triangle in.



Hooper working for the rear-naked choke and seems to have it in. It already looked tight, but Hooper adjusts to get it in even deeper and forces Ramirez to tap out at 2.15mins of the opening round.