Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 281 results live as they happen from Oklahoma City as Dricus du Plessis fights Kamaru Usman in the middleweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).
Main Card
Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman
Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez
Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline
Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes
Prelims
Austin Bashi vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Ko Seok-hyeon
Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs. Felipe Franco
Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll
RJ Harris vs. Alvin Hines
Anna Melisano vs. Dione Barbosa