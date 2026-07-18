UFC Fight Night 281 Results (Live)

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 281 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 281 results live as they happen from Oklahoma City as Dricus du Plessis fights Kamaru Usman in the middleweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).

Main Card

Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman
Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez
Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline
Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes

Prelims

Austin Bashi vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Ko Seok-hyeon
Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs. Felipe Franco
Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll
RJ Harris vs. Alvin Hines
Anna Melisano vs. Dione Barbosa

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

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