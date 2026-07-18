Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 281 results live as they happen from Oklahoma City as Dricus du Plessis fights Kamaru Usman in the middleweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).

Main Card



Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman

Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez

Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline

Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes



Prelims



Austin Bashi vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Ko Seok-hyeon

Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs. Felipe Franco

Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll

RJ Harris vs. Alvin Hines

Anna Melisano vs. Dione Barbosa