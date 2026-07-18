Dana White Brushes Aside Conor McGregor’s Desire For 3rd Fight With Max Holloway

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By Ross Cole

Dana White Brushes Aside Conor McGregor’s Desire For 3rd Fight With Max Holloway

Conor McGregor says he wants the final fight of his UFC contract o be a trilogy clash with Max Holloway after losing to him by TKO in 69 seconds due to a knee injury last weekend, but Dana White isn’t willing to entertain the idea at this stage.

“It has to be Holloway,” McGregor responded to a fan on social media when asked whether he’d prefer to fight Michael Chandler or Dustin Poirier next.

However, when informed of that comment on Friday, Dana White was quick to pour cold water on it.

“Not even thinking about it,” UFC CEO Dana White told Spinnin Backfist. “Conor still has to have knee surgery and go through everything he’s going to have to go through. I understand he’s very unhappy with the way shit played out but you’re a human being, you’re older, you haven’t fought in five years and Father Time is undefeated.

“So who the f*ck knows what’s going to happen with Max over the next year and what’s going to happen with Conor over the next year?

For his part, Holloway had actually stated immediately after the unfortunate end to last weekend’s UFC 329 event that he’d gladly have a third fight with McGregor, but White is taking a wait-and-see approach to the whole situation for now.

“I don’t even think about that type of stuff until it becomes a reality,” White said. “When Conor reaches out and says ‘I finished all my physical therapy, I’m in a good place, they told me I can train full time now,’ we’ll start thinking about what’s next.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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