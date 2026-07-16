UFC Fight Night 281: Du Plessis vs. Usman Media Day Interviews

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 281: Du Plessis vs. Usman Media Day Interviews

Watch UFC Fight Night 281 pre-fight media day interviews with the two former champions that headline the show, Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman.

Dricus du Plessis / Kamaru Usman

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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