UFC Fight Night 281: Du Plessis vs. Usman Media Day Interviews

Watch UFC Fight Night 281 pre-fight media day interviews with the two former champions that headline the show, Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman.
Dricus du Plessis / Kamaru Usman
Watch UFC Fight Night 281 pre-fight media day interviews with the two former champions that headline the show, Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman.
Dricus du Plessis / Kamaru Usman
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