Conor McGregor To Receive Injury Results Tomorrow As He Calls For Fight To Be Declared ‘No-Contest’

Conor McGregor has revealed he’s expecting to find out the results of his MRI scan tomorrow after appearing to injure his knee during a 69 second TKO loss to Max Holloway in his comeback fight at UFC 329 on Saturday night.



In a brief statement on social media McGregor also stated his belief that the authorities should amend the loss on his record to a no-contest due to the injury being the reason for the stoppage.



“A few notes,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

“1. I will have the results of the scan on my leg tomorrow.



2. The fight should be a no contest and all bets returned.”

Meanwhile, a short video with McGregor to mark his 38th birthday on Tuesday has led one doctor to suspect that perhaps the star’s knee injury isn’t as bad as was initially feared.



“We’ll be back!” McGregor declares in the video while sitting back in a chair. “In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Let’s go.”

🚨 Conor McGregor spoke about the loss to Max Holloway for the first time in new video:



“We’ll be back! In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Let’s go.” pic.twitter.com/tRxLZGg7s3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 15, 2026

“Lack of a brace (assuming he didn’t just take it off for the video) means no high-grade collateral ligament injury (MCL/LCL). Means nothing about ACL and meniscus,” sports medicine physician Dr. Sutterer wrote on X. “Range of motion being at least 90deg of flexion and looking relatively comfortable is good.”