Michel Pereira Released From UFC After Latest Defeat

Michel Pereira’s seven-year run in the UFC has come to an end after being released by the promotion following his unanimous decision loss to Shara Magomedov at UFC Fight Night 280 a couple of weeks ago.



The 32-year-old Pereira initially joined the UFC back in 2019 at a time when he was known as one of the most wildly acrobatic, creative strikers in the game, unleashing moves that are rarely seen outside of video games and martial arts movies.



However, after that style proved to be deeply flawed against UFC calibre opposition, Pereira transitioned to a more measured, tactical striking style, while also showcasing some respectable offensive wrestling ability too.



And Pereira reaped the rewards for his efforts as he then embarked on an eight-fight winning streak spanning across stints at both welterweight and then middleweight.



However, over the past couple of years Pereira has often looked out-of-sorts and his form has dipped substantially, starting with a TKO loss to Anthony Hernandez, while among his other losses since was a 43 second KO against Kyle Daukaus last year.

Last time out Pereira started promisingly against Shara ‘Bullet’ by dropping him in the opening round, but he couldn’t find a finish and then seemed to run out of steam as time went on, leading to a decision loss.



In total Pereira compiled a 10-6 run during his time in the UFC, leaving him with an overall career record of 32-15 (+2nc).



