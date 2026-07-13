Conor McGregor Bracing Himself For Surgery And Then Returning For Final UFC Fight

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By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor Bracing Himself For Surgery And Then Returning For Final UFC Fight

Conor McGregor doesn’t yet know the full extent of the knee injury that led to him losing his comeback fight against Max Holloway on Saturday night, but he’s already bracing himself for surgery.

In a new Instagram post on Monday he also doubled down on his intention to get back into the Octagon again, making it clear that he wants to heal up and then have the final fight on his current UFC contract.

My faith is unconditional and I am thankful I get to prove it!” McGregor wrote on social media.

My lifestyle changes are permanent and not just until. I am thankful I get to prove it.

I am in sin city and remain completely devoid of all sin. I will not open that door nor crack its seal! I am already back to collecting wins! In Jesus name I pray!

Church was intense today, my heart is heavy but through Christ my mind is STRONG! I am so grateful to see my family fall more in love with God each day!

I am a child of God. I am a friend of God. God makes a way for me where there seems to be no way. I am not a victim of my circumstances, I overcome them. God is at work in me to will and to work his good pleasure! My youth is being renewed like the eagles! In Jesus I am thoroughly loved, cherished, adored. I walk in divine health. I live under supernatural protection.

All things work out for my good!

All things are possible for me because I am a believer!

Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God!

“I trust in You Lord! Show me Your way. Thank You God.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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