Conor McGregor Bracing Himself For Surgery And Then Returning For Final UFC Fight

Conor McGregor doesn’t yet know the full extent of the knee injury that led to him losing his comeback fight against Max Holloway on Saturday night, but he’s already bracing himself for surgery.



In a new Instagram post on Monday he also doubled down on his intention to get back into the Octagon again, making it clear that he wants to heal up and then have the final fight on his current UFC contract.

“My faith is unconditional and I am thankful I get to prove it!” McGregor wrote on social media.

“My lifestyle changes are permanent and not just until. I am thankful I get to prove it.

“I am in sin city and remain completely devoid of all sin. I will not open that door nor crack its seal! I am already back to collecting wins! In Jesus name I pray!

“Church was intense today, my heart is heavy but through Christ my mind is STRONG! I am so grateful to see my family fall more in love with God each day!

“I am a child of God. I am a friend of God. God makes a way for me where there seems to be no way. I am not a victim of my circumstances, I overcome them. God is at work in me to will and to work his good pleasure! My youth is being renewed like the eagles! In Jesus I am thoroughly loved, cherished, adored. I walk in divine health. I live under supernatural protection.

“All things work out for my good!

“All things are possible for me because I am a believer!“

“Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God!

“I trust in You Lord! Show me Your way. Thank You God.”