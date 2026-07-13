UFC Fight Night 281 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 281 takes place this coming Saturday night in Oklahoma and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis returns after losing the belt to Khamzat Chimaev back in August of last year. Now he’ll fight former 170lb champ Kamaru Usman, who is stepping back up to 185lbs after ending a three-fight losing slump with a win over Joaquin Buckley a year ago.



In the co-main event Jared Cannonier has lost three of his last four fights and now goes up against the in-form Christian Leroy Duncan, who has strung together a four-fight winning streak March of last year.



Chase Hooper has suffered two 1st round TKO losses in a row and now will attempt to steady the ship when he faces Mitch Ramirez, who has been TKO’d in both his UFC appearances so far.



Tabatha Ricci comes in off a unanimous decision loss to fight Fatima Kline, who is on a three-fight unbeaten run.



Tommy McMillen’s 1st round TKO victory took his career record to a perfect 10-0 and now he’ll square up to Alberto Montes, who also had a successful start to life in the UFC with a submission win in March and holds a 12-1 record.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 281 card below.

Main Card



Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman

Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez

Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline

Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes



Prelims



Austin Bashi vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Ko Seok-hyeon

Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs. Felipe Franco

Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll

RJ Harris vs. Alvin Hines

Anna Melisano vs. Dione Barbosa