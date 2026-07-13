UFC Fight Night 281 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 281 takes place this coming Saturday night in Oklahoma and we’ve got the full fight card below.
In the main event former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis returns after losing the belt to Khamzat Chimaev back in August of last year. Now he’ll fight former 170lb champ Kamaru Usman, who is stepping back up to 185lbs after ending a three-fight losing slump with a win over Joaquin Buckley a year ago.
In the co-main event Jared Cannonier has lost three of his last four fights and now goes up against the in-form Christian Leroy Duncan, who has strung together a four-fight winning streak March of last year.
Chase Hooper has suffered two 1st round TKO losses in a row and now will attempt to steady the ship when he faces Mitch Ramirez, who has been TKO’d in both his UFC appearances so far.
Tabatha Ricci comes in off a unanimous decision loss to fight Fatima Kline, who is on a three-fight unbeaten run.
Tommy McMillen’s 1st round TKO victory took his career record to a perfect 10-0 and now he’ll square up to Alberto Montes, who also had a successful start to life in the UFC with a submission win in March and holds a 12-1 record.
Check out the full UFC Fight Night 281 card below.
Main Card
Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman
Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez
Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline
Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes
Prelims
Austin Bashi vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Ko Seok-hyeon
Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs. Felipe Franco
Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll
RJ Harris vs. Alvin Hines
Anna Melisano vs. Dione Barbosa