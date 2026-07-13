Conor McGregor’s Coach John Kavanagh ‘Devastated’ By 69 Second TKO Loss

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor’s Coach John Kavanagh ‘Devastated’ By 69 Second TKO Loss

John Kavanagh has coached Conor McGregor throughout his famed MMA career and so he was understandably ‘devastated’ by the superstar’s swift TKO loss due to an injury in his rematch with Max Holloway at UFC 329 on Saturday night.

“Devastated,” Kavanagh wrote on Facebook. “That opening jump switch kick was drilled daily for months, multiple times in warmup. Never an issue. Knee went when he [threw] the very first kick. Doesn’t get any worse than this. Looking forward to seeing my family in a few days.”

Kavanagh’s words are backed up by the UFC’s own footage of McGregor training backstage before the fight, in which he’s seen throwing the same jumping roundhouse kick multiple times without issue.

At this stage the extent of McGregor’s injury has yet to be established, with an MRI being planned for sometimes this week, but the suspicion is that he’s either tore his ACL, or damaged his meniscus.

The latter of those options could be the better outcome as recovery would take anywhere from four weeks to nine months depending on the severity, while a torn ACL could easily be 6-12 months.

Given that McGregor had already spent five years on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg in the Octagon back in 2021, and will turn 38-years-old tomorrow, another long road to recovery could sorely test his resolve to get back into the Octagon again.

That being said, in the hours after the fight McGregor did post a message on social media stating that, “I will return.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Conor McGregor Bracing Himself For Surgery And Then Returning For Final UFC Fight

Conor McGregor Bracing Himself For Surgery And Then Returning For Final UFC Fight

Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales Booked For Noche UFC 4

Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales Booked For Noche UFC 4

UFC Fight Night 281 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 281 Fight Card

Conor McGregor Says He’s In Hell After Comeback Fight Ends With Nightmare Injury In 69 Seconds

Conor McGregor Says He’s In Hell After Comeback Fight Ends With Nightmare Injury In 69 Seconds

Dana White UFC 329 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC 329 Post-Fight Interview

UFC 329 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 329 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC 329 Bonus Awards

UFC 329 Bonus Awards

UFC 329 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 329 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us