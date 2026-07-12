Conor McGregor Says He’s In Hell After Comeback Fight Ends With Nightmare Injury In 69 Seconds

Conor McGregor has spoken out for the first time since his long-awaited UFC comeback ended in just about the worst possible way after appearing to blow his knee out with an jumping roundhouse kick in the opening seconds of his fight against Max Holloway.



The abrupt nature of the injury has led some to suspect that McGregor may already been having issues with his leg prior to the fight, but in a brief statement McGregor insists that wasn’t the case.



“My head gasket is gone, Destroyed,” McGregor wrote on social media after the fight. “I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.“

McGregor appears to be backed up by backstage footage of him warming up, which shows him repeatedly throwing head kicks without any issue.

A few hours later McGregor posted again, suggesting that he intends to heal up and make another comeback in the future, while also doubling down on his focus on his religious beliefs.



“I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened,” McGregor wrote. “The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging. I will be at church tomorrow.

“I will overcome this.

I will not be deterred.

I will return.”

McGregor then made another post focusing on faith.



“I believe in one God, the Father Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth, of all things visible and invisible,” McGregor posted. “I believe in one Lord Jesus Christ, the Only Begotten Son of God, born of the Father before all ages. God from God, Light from Light, true God from true God, begotten, not made, consubstantial with the Father; through Him all things were made. For us men and for our salvation He came down from heaven, and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary, and became man. For our sake He was crucified under Pontius Pilate, He suffered death and was buried, and rose again on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures. He ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father. He will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead, and His kingdom will have no end. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord, the Giver of life, who proceeds from the Father and the Son, who with the Father and the Son is adored and glorified, who has spoken through the prophets. I believe in one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church. I confess one Baptism for the forgiveness of sins, and I look forward to the resurrection of the dead and the life of the world to come. Amen.”