UFC 329 Bonus Awards

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By Ross Cole

UFC 329 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC 329 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.

The ‘Fight Of The Night’ award went to an entertaining back-and-forth main card battle between Brandon Royval and Lone’er Kavanagh.

Royval got the better of a competitive first round after landing a key takedown, but then found himself rocked early in the second round courtesy of a hard right hand from Kavanagh. Royval managed to survive a brief onslaught on the mat, then got back to his feet and went right back to work, setting up a big final round with all to play for. And both fighters landed hard punches early in that final five minutes, but then Royval was able to secure a takedown and threaten with a submission attempt and hard elbows, before managing to sink in a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Co-main event winner Paddy Pimblett scooped up one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses after his swift and unorthodox submission victory over Benoit Saint Denis.

BSD had quickly tried to go for a takedown, but ducked straight into a potential guillotine from ‘The Baddy’. Pimblett looked like he was going for a d’arce choke, but then modified it into more of a peruvian necktie as he rolled on top with his legs involved in applying more pressure to send Saint Denis to sleep after just 52 seconds.

Also earning a performance bonus was main card opener Bobby Green, who was coming off second-best against Terrance McKinney’s all-out offense for much of the first round. However, the veteran managed to survive and then took the wind out of his opponent’s sails with a hard body shot, leaving him covering up on the mat to secure a TKO finish with just one second of the round remaining.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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