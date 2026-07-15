Kai Asakura vs. Qileng Aori Set For UFC Fight Night 286

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By Ross Cole

Kai Asakura vs. Qileng Aori Set For UFC Fight Night 286

Kai Asakura’s next fight will be against Qileng Aori at UFC Fight Night 286 in Shanghai, China on August 29th.

A former Rizin bantamweight champion, the 32-year-old Asakura joined the UFC in late 2024 and headed straight into a flyweight title shot against Alexandre Pantoja, which he lost by submission in the second round.

Asakura then suffered another submission defeat against Tim Elliott, but he’s since rebounded with a 1st round knockout victory over Cameron Smotherman back in May, marking the 14th win via strikes of his 22-6 career.

Now Asakura will return to action against the 33-year-old Aori, who has only managed to put together a 4-5 (+1nc) record since joining the promotion back in 2021.

That includes going 1-1 in the past 12 months, with a 21 second TKO victory over Cody Gibson Jr last year being followed by a 2nd round TKO loss to Cody Hadden just a couple of months ago.

Asakura vs. Aori joins a UFC Fight Night 286 card that will be headlined by a bantamweight fight between Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong, while Yan Xiaonan vs. Denise Gomes and Su Madaerji vs. Alex Perez are also confirmed for the promotion’s latest trip to Shanghai.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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