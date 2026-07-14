Paulo Costa Rips Into UFC While Explaining Why He Declined Magomed Ankalaev Fight

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By Ross Cole

Paulo Costa Rips Into UFC While Explaining Why He Declined Magomed Ankalaev Fight

Paulo Costa has ripped into the UFC while explaining why he turned down a short-notice fight against former 205lb champion Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Fight Night 282 in Abu Dhabi in two weeks time.

“They called yesterday,” Costa told Ariel Helwani. “But I think it’s so short notice, like less than 14 days, to get a flight to Abu Dhabi. 16-hour flight to Abu Dhabi, five rounds, for the same money, and not even for an interim belt. I don’t think this makes sense right now.”

Costa, has one fight left on his current deal and had recently complained that the promotion were stalling on giving him a fight, but he feels like this particular short-notice offer was poorly handled.

“The way they handled these negotiations, I don’t think it’s the best way,” Costa said. “I think they push good talents away from them. They create a distance; they create beef between fighters and the guy who negotiates. We have seen this in the past. Francis was one of these guys. They pushed so hard; they pushed him away and gave him to big events like MVP.”

Costa also took to social media to drill the point home.

“Hey I have a great deal for you: NON TITLE Fight in 13 days short notice, Abu Dhabi, 5 rounds , same money, nothing better,” Costa wrote sarcastically on X.

After a lacklustre few years in the UFC, Costa has finally started to rediscover his form over the past year, picking up a convincing unanimous decision win over Roman Kopylov last year, and then successfully moving up to light-heavyweight with a head kick TKO finish against Azamat Murzakanov back in April.

So there’s a chance Costa could be a contender up at 205lbs, but with tensions running high between him and the UFC there’s currently no guarantee that he’ll stick around beyond the final fight on his current deal.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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