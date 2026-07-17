UFC Fight Night 281 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 281 weigh-ins have now taken place in Oklahoma City and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Dricus Du Plessis (185.5) vs. Kamaru Usman (186)

Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5)

Chase Hooper (157.5) vs. Mitch Ramirez (155.5) – Hooper missed weight by 1.5lbs

Fatima Kline (115.5) vs. Tabatha Ricci (116)

Tommy McMillen (145) vs. Alberto Montes (146)



Prelims

Austin Bashi (145) vs. Jose Delgado (146)

Seokhyeon Ko (169) vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (171)

Felipe Franco (205) vs. Levi Rodrigues (206)

Alden Coria (126) vs. Stewart Nicoll ()

R.J. Harris (262.5) vs. Alvin Hines (264)

Dione Barbosa (125) vs. Alice Melisano (126)

Damien Anderson (146) vs. Ezra Elliott (147.5) – Elliott missed weight by 1.5lbs