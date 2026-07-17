UFC Fight Night 281 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 281 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 281 weigh-ins have now taken place in Oklahoma City and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Dricus Du Plessis (185.5) vs. Kamaru Usman (186)
Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5)
Chase Hooper (157.5) vs. Mitch Ramirez (155.5) – Hooper missed weight by 1.5lbs
Fatima Kline (115.5) vs. Tabatha Ricci (116)
Tommy McMillen (145) vs. Alberto Montes (146)

Prelims

Austin Bashi (145) vs. Jose Delgado (146)
Seokhyeon Ko (169) vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (171)
Felipe Franco (205) vs. Levi Rodrigues (206)
Alden Coria (126) vs. Stewart Nicoll ()
R.J. Harris (262.5) vs. Alvin Hines (264)
Dione Barbosa (125) vs. Alice Melisano (126)
Damien Anderson (146) vs. Ezra Elliott (147.5) – Elliott missed weight by 1.5lbs

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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