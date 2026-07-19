Christian Leroy Duncan Beats Jared Cannonier By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Christian Leroy Duncan was able to outstrike Jared Cannonier and fend off his grinding tactics to claim a decision win tonight at UFC Fight Night 281.

Round One

Knee and spinning backfist attempt from Duncan to start. Side kicks from CLD now.



Oblique kicks from Duncan, but one strays to the groin. He apologizes and Cannonier is quickly ok to continue.



Cannonier clinches up and marches him over to the cage, but CLD still manages to fire off a jumping knee in the process.



Cannonier working from the clinch now as he looks to stifle Duncan’s early offense. Cannonier trying for a takedown, but CLD turns the position around and lands a knee, then a knee to the body.



Out of the clinch now. Spinning elbow attempt from Duncan misses and Cannonier clinches up against the cage again.



CLD able to reverse the position. Now he works a takedown and lands it. Cannonier quickly back up, but Duncan is still clinching his back. Now a big flurry of punches from CLD and Cannonier is hurt and backing off.



CLD in looking for a finish now as he goes for knees and elbows, but Cannonier catches him with a punch that staggers him backwards to the mat for a moment.



Duncan back up quickly, but that certainly took some of the wind out of his sails. Cannonier works a takedown late in the round.



Round Two



Spinning back kick to the head from CLD knocks Cannonier off-balance to the mat and then follows up with a knee that would have been illegal if it landed.



Cannonier back up and straight into a takedown attempt against the cage. CLD able to defend it for now though. Left hand lands for Cannonier as they break away.



In close Cannonier lands a couple of good elbows. Hard left hand for CLD. Now a big flurry from Duncan, but Cannonier lands a good punch of his own. CLD clinches.



Back to striking. Cannonier lands a strike, but then CLD counters with a spinning elbow that lands. Cannonier does well to eat that one.



Cannonier clinches up against the cage again. A couple of hard elbows from Cannonier now.



CLD misses with a power punch and knee. Cannonier back to the clinch again and then lands a takedown from there.



Cannonier lands an elbow to the face. CLD scrambles to a knee and then unexpectedly manages to get on top. Not much time left though and he just lands a few light punches.



Round Three



Side kick to the body from CLD. Left hand gets through for him. He lands another couple of lefts and a right too.



Inside leg kick for Duncan. Now a jab. Straight left. They clinch up now and Cannonier presses him into the cage and then drags him down to his knees.



CLD stands right back up and gets to striking range though. Jab for Duncan. Inside leg kick for him.



Another clinch situation for Cannonier against the cage now. He works around to the back and then an awkward takedown works out for him. CLD is on his knees though and is able to stand. Cannonier partially dragging him down again for a moment.



CLD facing into the cage now and Cannonier lands a knee to the back of his thigh.



Duncan separates. Leg kick lands. Muay thai clinch and a couple of good knees to the body from CLD. He tries for a spinning elbow.



Now it’s CLD clinching against the cage. Cannonier reverses the position. 30 seconds to go. CLD escapes. Punch to the body for Cannonier.



Spinning backfist attempt from Duncan. He tries for a final takedown but they both fall to the mat in a neutral position.



Decision

Duncan’s dynamic striking enabled him to repeatedly deliver the bigger moments in this fight, and Cannonier’s attempt to play spoiler with clinch-work and takedown attempts wasn’t enough to stop CLD from emerging with a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).