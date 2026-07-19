Tommy McMillen TKO’s Alberto Montes In 3rd Round Of Wild War At UFC Fight Night 281

Tommy McMillen went to war with Alberto Montes tonight at UFC Fight Night 281 and his size, pace, volume and stamina all combined to earn him a 3rd round TKO finish.

Round One

Body work from McMillen. Right hand from Montes off the back foot. Jab for McMillen.



Montes threatens with a head kick, but McMillen gets him off-balance to land a takedown afterwards.



McMillen opts to stand up and land kicks to the leg of his grounded opponent. Montes able to scramble back up to his feet.



Montes with a flurry. Punch for Montes and now a jab from McMillen. McMillen with a little blood around the nose, but lands a few straight punches.



Punch from Montes drops McMillen, but he gets up immediately and seems ok.



McMillen back on the offense, staying busy with his lengthy punches. Montes with a right hand, but then he’s backing off as if he’s been poked in the eye.



The action continues though and McMillen looks to capitalize as he comes forward aggressively and appears to get through with a head kick that wobbles Montes.



Montes trying for a head kick of his own. McMillen relentless here with punches and mixing in knees now too.



Montes circling and trying to hang in there as the fight continues at a crazy pace. Montes with a short punch that drops McMillen for a split-second.



McMillen looking to get that back as Montes grins at him. Both men have been through the wars in this wild round!



Round Two



Right back to it they go. McMillen is on the offensive and still making use of his longer reach to land punches to the head and body.



Inside leg kick, jab and a knee upstairs from Montes. He misses a spinning kick and eats a few punches from McMillen in response.



McMillen doubles up on the jab and lands a right hand behind it. Montes lands a punch.



Right hand gets through for McMillen and then unloads to the body. More punches land for ‘Gun’ as he continues to keep a high pace.



McMillen backs Montes up and lands a few punches and then tries to work in a knee behind it.



Montes working to the body now. McMillen comes close with a knee upstairs and a head kick attempt too.



Montes unable to match McMillen’s striking output here, but he has put him down a couple of times in the fight, so he’s still a threat.



Grazing hooks and a knee to the body from McMillen. Jab for Montes. Short left hand from Montes after missing with the right.



Punch to the body for McMillen, Montes lands and then a kick from McMillen.



Knee to the body and punches too from McMillen. Body kick from Montes.



Round Three



Leg kick for McMillen after Montes missed his. Uppercuts from McMillen and then a body shot that sinks Montes.



McMillen stands over him. Montes waves him in. McMillen drops down a few punches. He allows Montes to stand back up while jawing at him.



Straight punches to the head and then a body shot for McMillen. He’s taunting Montes. Another body shot lands.



McMillen with straight punches and then an uppercut. More blows landing and Montes still stays upright and keeps fighting on.



Jab for Montes, but then gets blasted by harder punches in return. Knee upstairs for McMillen.



McMillen now throwing with all the power he can muster and staggers Montes backwards. Montes’ legs have just about gone, but he refuses to go down.



McMillen fires off another savage combo of left and rights to the head and body that finally convinces the ref to wave off the right, handing ‘Gun’ a TKO victory at 3.29mins of the final round.



That was a very impressive performance from McMillen, who started off at a ferocious pace with hard-hitting strikes, and somehow managed to keep that going for the best part of three rounds until he got the finish. It was far from flawless though as the very tough Montes did put him down a couple of times, but it’s the kind of win that will make him a must-watch fighter in the UFC.