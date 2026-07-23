Check out a new promo for this weekend’s UFC Fight Nigh 282 event from Abu Dhabi as Magomed Ankalaev fights Bogdan Guskov in the light-heavyweight headliner.
UFC Fight Night 282 Promo Video
Check out a new promo for this weekend’s UFC Fight Nigh 282 event from Abu Dhabi as Magomed Ankalaev fights Bogdan Guskov in the light-heavyweight headliner.
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