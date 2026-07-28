Conor McGregor Proposes ‘Last Dance’ At UFC’s International Fight Week Event In 2027

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By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor Proposes ‘Last Dance’ At UFC’s International Fight Week Event In 2027

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 earlier this month ended in disaster after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus within just a few seconds, which is likely to keep him out of action until sometime next year.

The 38-year-old McGregor appears determined to return however, and so he’s now set his sights on having one last fight back at the scene of the crime by targeting another fight during the annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas next July.

“What was to be a generational beating is now to be reset. IFW 2027 The Last Dance,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

That suggests he wants to run back the fight against Max Holloway, who would almost certainly be up for a trilogy fight with his rival, and had said as much immediately after the unfortunate outcome of their previous clash, which lasted just 69 seconds.

McGregor’s timeline seems to fit in with that of Dana White, who when asked about the star at the weekend told reporters, “We had him on FaceTime tonight, ringside, but you know, Conor McGregor’s out for a year.”

While McGregor is already branding his next fight as the “last dance” , it remains to be seen whether that would actually mean he intends to retire afterwards, or if it just symbolizes the final fight of his UFC career, with this being the last bout on his contract with the promotion that made him a superstar.

McGregor has always expressed interest in competing in the BKFC bareknuckle boxing promotion that he has a minority equity stake in, while money-spinning boxing matches with Jake Paul or a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr could also tempt him to continue to compete afterwards.

ACL injuries are notoriously difficult and unpredictable injuries to bounce back from though, and given that McGregor was out for five years after the broken leg he suffered in the Octagon back in 2021, there’s no guarantee he will be ready to step back into the Octagon in 12 months time.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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