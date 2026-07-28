Dan Ige Moves To 135lbs To Fight David Martinez At Noche UFC 4

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By Ross Cole

Dan Ige Moves To 135lbs To Fight David Martinez At Noche UFC 4

Long-time UFC featherweight Dan Ige will drop down to bantamweight for his next fight against David Martinez at Noche UFC 4 in Arizona on September 12th.

The 34-year-old Ige has lost four of his last five fights up at 145lbs, suffering defeats to the likes of Diego Lopes, Lerone Murphy, Patricio Pitbull and most recently Melquizael Costa, who became the first fighter to ever TKO him.

So, with an overall record of 11-10 in the UFC’s featherweight division, Ige is now dropping down a division to start a new chapter in his career at bantamweight.

He won’t be getting an easy first fight in his new weight class however as he’ll be going up against the 27-year-old Martinez, who has gone 3-0 in the UFC so far to extend his career record to 14-1.

Martinez TKO’d Saiimon Oliveira in his UFC debut in March of last year and has since earned unanimous decision victories over Rob Font and Marlon Vera to mark himself out as a significant threat in the 135lb ranks.

Ige vs. Martinez joins a Noche UFC 4 event that doesn’t yet have a confirmed headliner, but will also feature Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes, Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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