Jon Jones Explains Exactly How He Would Beat Alex Pereira

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By Ross Cole

Jon Jones Explains Exactly How He Would Beat Alex Pereira

UFC legend Jon Jones expressed an interest in fighting Alex Pereira in recent years, but with that no longer seeming like an option the retired star has explained how he planned to beat the former middleweight and light-heavyweight champion up at heavyweight.

“I watched Pereira train,” Jones told ALF Global. “I see his level of wrestling and it’s way behind. I feel as if Stipe Miocic is a true heavyweight. He’s a big, big boy. Ciryl Gane, when you see him in person, he’s a big, big boy. Alex Pereira is not a big, big boy. He’s a lean guy. I think right now he weighs maybe 250.”

“I feel as if my physical strength would have been too much for him,” Jones continued. “I felt as if the moment I would have gotten him to the ground, my submissions would have come pretty quickly. I mean, everyone knows that. I think that’s the clearest path to victory for me against Alex Pereira. But we’re not fighting. I am a fan of him. I support him, and I want to see him do well.”

Not done there, the 39-year-old Jones also laid out how he would beat his old rival Daniel Cormier in a wrestling match.

“I think I would have beat DC in a wrestling match,” Jones said. “It wouldn’t be easy, but I think I would beat him in wrestling. I hear that he has problems with his back, so my strategy would be to just try to wear on him. Not shoot, not go for the takedown, but just hand fight, hand fight, hand fight, and see if I could wear on that back.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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