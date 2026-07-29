Anthony Smith’s Bond Set At $500k After Being Arrest On Multiple Charges

Former UFC star Anthony Smith is currently in jail after being arrested on three felony charges in Nebraska yesterday, with his bond now set at $500,000.



The exact details of what led to the 38-year-old Smith being arrested are not known at this time, but he has been charged for terroristic threats, false imprisonment (1st degree), and domestic violence causing serious bodily injury.



A condition of his bond is that he will be forbidden from having any contact with his wife Mikhala Smith, who he’s been married to since 2019 and has four children with, while he also won’t be able to leave the state without permission.



If convicted on his current charges Smith could face up to a maximum of 26 years in prison.



Smith has had an MMA career spanning 18 years, including two separate stints in the UFC, the latter of which lasted for almost a decade.



During his time in the Octagon he fought for the light-heavyweight title against Jon Jones and picked up wins over the likes of Rashad Evans, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua and Alexander Gustafsson.



The last few years of his UFC run were rough though, losing six of his final eight fights for the promotion, including four by TKO leading to his exit.



While many expected him to retire, ‘Lionheart’ returned to the cage in April of this year for the Gambred Bareknuckle MMA promotion, beating another former UFC fighter Chase Sherman by 1st round submission to take his overall career record to 39-22.



Smith has also served as an analyst for UFC events for a number of years, and for a time was also Michael Bisping’s co-host on the popular ‘Believe You Me’ podcast.

