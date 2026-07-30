Anthony Smith: Disturbing Details Emerge About Altercations That Led To His Arrest

Details have now emerged about the altercation that former UFC fighter Anthony Smith had with his wife Mikhala that led to him being arrested for attempted first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment and placed on a $500,000 bond.

“It is alleged that on July 26, 2026, the defendant was involved in an altercation with his wife at a bar in Gretna, Neb., during which he reportedly threatened to kill her if she did not get into his vehicle and go home with him,” a statement from the Sarpy County District Attorney’s Office reads. “He is further accused of grabbing and pushing her inside the vehicle.

“At one point, during the drive, she was able to exit the vehicle. The defendant allegedly continued making threats, demanding that she get back inside the vehicle.



“After arriving home, she again exited the vehicle. Investigators allege that the defendant attempted multiple times to use the vehicle to strike her. The defendant’s wife was able to get out of the way and avoid any physical harm.”



Court footage also reveals further details that after going inside his home, Smith had claimed that he would kill himself if law enforcement came in, and witnesses reportedly heard gun-shots coming from inside the residence.

Smith, who turned 38 on the day of this incident, has waived his preliminary hearing and is now scheduled to appear in court again on August 17th.