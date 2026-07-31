UFC Fight Night 283 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 283 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 283 weigh-ins have now taken place in Belgrade, Serbia ahead of tomorrow’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Uros Medic (171) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)
Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Navajo Stirling (205)
Marcin Tybura (254) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (237.5)
Dusko Todorovic (185) vs. Robert Valentin (185.5)
Vlasto Cepo (186) vs. Gilbert Urbina (185.5)
Milos Janicic (156) vs. Noah Gugnon (155)

Prelims

Ludovit Klein (155.5) vs. Tofiq Musayev (155.5)
Oban Elliott (170) vs. Michael Oliveira ()
Mark Vologdin (135.5) vs. Borislav Nikolic (136)
Bogdan Grad (145.5) vs. Dennis Buzukja (146)
Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Kyle Prepolec (155)
Nina Milosevic (134.5) vs. Hailey Cowan (136)
Jovan Leka (262.5) vs. Alexander Poppeck (215)
Marina Spasic (115.5) vs. Stephanie Luciano (115)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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