UFC Fight Night 283 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 283 weigh-ins have now taken place in Belgrade, Serbia ahead of tomorrow’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Uros Medic (171) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Navajo Stirling (205)

Marcin Tybura (254) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (237.5)

Dusko Todorovic (185) vs. Robert Valentin (185.5)

Vlasto Cepo (186) vs. Gilbert Urbina (185.5)

Milos Janicic (156) vs. Noah Gugnon (155)



Prelims

Ludovit Klein (155.5) vs. Tofiq Musayev (155.5)

Oban Elliott (170) vs. Michael Oliveira ()

Mark Vologdin (135.5) vs. Borislav Nikolic (136)

Bogdan Grad (145.5) vs. Dennis Buzukja (146)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Kyle Prepolec (155)

Nina Milosevic (134.5) vs. Hailey Cowan (136)

Jovan Leka (262.5) vs. Alexander Poppeck (215)

Marina Spasic (115.5) vs. Stephanie Luciano (115)