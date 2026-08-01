Robert Valentin Submits Duško Todorović In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 283

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By Ross Cole

Robert Valentin Submits Duško Todorović In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 283

Robert Valentin was able to snatch on a guillotine choke finish in the opening round of his fight with Dusko Todorovic tonight at UFC Fight Night 283.

Round One

Kick from Valentin knocks Todorovic off-balance at the start of the fight.

In close Todorovic goes for a standing guillotine choke, but as they then spill onto the mat its Valentin who is able to break free and settle on top.

Todorovic gets to his knees and stands, pressing Valentin into the cage before landing a takedown of his own.

Valentin trying for a guillotine choke and lands some elbows to the side of the body too, but then lets go of the attempt.

Valentin quickly executes a successful reversal to get back on top and is now in Todorovic’s full guard.

Todorovic getting his legs up and then rolls to his knees. He stands in the center of the Octagon and then tries to take Valentin down. Valentin looking to reverse again though. They go upright momentarily and Valentin drops down while seizing on a tight guillotine choke that forces Todorovic to tap out at 4.14mins of the opening round!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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