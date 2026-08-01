Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 283 results live as they happen from Belgrade, Serbia as Uros Medic fights Daniel Rodriguez in the welterweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 10am ET (3pm UK) with the main card going live at 1pm ET (6pm UK).



Main Card



Uroš Medić vs. Daniel Rodriguez



Jan Błachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling



Aleksandar Rakić vs. Marcin Tybura



Robert Valentin defeats Dusko Todorovic by submission (guillotine choke) at 4.14mins of Rd1



Fight Report



Gilbert Urbina defeats Vlasto Cepo by TKO at 1.01mins of Rd1



Fight Report



Noah Gugnon defeats Milos Janicic by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1.21mins of Rd1



Fight Report



Prelims



Tofiq Musayev defeats Ľudovít Klein by TKO at 4.07mins of Rd2

Michael Oliveira defeats Oban Elliott by TKO at 1:49mins of Rd1

Borislav Nikolic defeats Mark Vologdin by Unanimous Decision (29-27 x3)

Bogdan Grad defeats Dennis Buzukja by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 4:33mins of Rd2

Mateusz Rebecki defeats Kyle Prepolec by TKO at 4.41mins of Rd1

Nina Nikolija Milosevic defeats Hailey Cowan by TKO at 3.41mins of Rd1

Jovan Leka defeats Alexander Poppeck byTKO at 2.22mins of Rd1

Stephanie Luciano defeats Marina Spasic by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3.30mins of Rd1