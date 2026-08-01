Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 283 results live as they happen from Belgrade, Serbia as Uros Medic fights Daniel Rodriguez in the welterweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 10am ET (3pm UK) with the main card going live at 1pm ET (6pm UK).
Main Card
Uroš Medić vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Jan Błachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling
Aleksandar Rakić vs. Marcin Tybura
Robert Valentin defeats Dusko Todorovic by submission (guillotine choke) at 4.14mins of Rd1
Fight Report
Gilbert Urbina defeats Vlasto Cepo by TKO at 1.01mins of Rd1
Fight Report
Noah Gugnon defeats Milos Janicic by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1.21mins of Rd1
Fight Report
Prelims
Tofiq Musayev defeats Ľudovít Klein by TKO at 4.07mins of Rd2
Michael Oliveira defeats Oban Elliott by TKO at 1:49mins of Rd1
Borislav Nikolic defeats Mark Vologdin by Unanimous Decision (29-27 x3)
Bogdan Grad defeats Dennis Buzukja by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 4:33mins of Rd2
Mateusz Rebecki defeats Kyle Prepolec by TKO at 4.41mins of Rd1
Nina Nikolija Milosevic defeats Hailey Cowan by TKO at 3.41mins of Rd1
Jovan Leka defeats Alexander Poppeck byTKO at 2.22mins of Rd1
Stephanie Luciano defeats Marina Spasic by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3.30mins of Rd1
UFC Fight Night 283 Results (Live)
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 283 results live as they happen from Belgrade, Serbia as Uros Medic fights Daniel Rodriguez in the welterweight main event.
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