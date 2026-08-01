Noah Gugnon Submits Milos Janicic In 81 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 283

Noah Gugnon made light work of Milos Janicic tonight at UFC Fight Night 283, who appeared to injure his leg almost immediately in the fight and was soon submitted by rear-naked choke.

Round One

Janicic tries for an early high kick, but the top of his foot comes off his opponent’s elbow, which can’t have felt good.



Hard low kick for Gugnon. Janicic looks unsteady on that leg already after that, but tries to fire off a few punches regardless. He swings for the fences again without success.



Janicic’s leg unstable again as Gugnon lands and he stumbles backwards to the mat. Gugnon quickly follows him down, works to the back and sinks in a rear-naked choke that soon forces the tap-out from Janicic at 1.21mins of the first round.