Uroš Medić TKO’s Daniel Rodriguez In 30 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 283

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By Ross Cole

Uroš Medić TKO’s Daniel Rodriguez In 30 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 283

Uros Medic took just 30 seconds to finish Daniel Rodriguez with strikes tonight in the main event of UFC Fight Night 283 in Serbia.

Round One

The welterweight main event is underway in Belgrade.

Calf kick for Medic. Leg kick from Rodriguez knocked Medic off-balance for a moment.

Big left hook from Medic has Rodriguez hurt and then follows up with an uppercut to send him down.

Medic runs forward, lands a kick to his grounded opponents mid-section and then throws a few punches to secure a swift TKO finish just 30 seconds into the fight!

That’s a fitting way to an end an event that will go into the record books for the most 1st round finishes in modern UFC history!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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