UFC Fight Night 284 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 284 takes place this coming Saturday night at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.
In the main event No.6 ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot looks to build on a submission win back in April when he fights a rising force in Quillan Salkilld, who has jumped to No.9 on the ladder after going on a five-fight winning streak in the UFC so far, including a first round TKO of Beneil Dariush last time out.
In the co-main event we stay in the lightweight division for veteran fighter Carlos Diego Ferriera coming in off back-to-back defeats last year to take on Billy Quarantillo, who has been out of action since losing twice in 2024.
Darren Elkins returns to action after being TKO’d well over a year ago to fight Yadier del Valle, who is 2-1 in the UFC so far.
Amanda Lemos will look to break free of a two-fight losing slump when she goes up against Alexia Thainara, who has gone on a three-fight winning run since arriving in the Octagon.
Opening up the main card will be the unbeaten Ty Miller, who won his UFC debut by TKO to go 7-0 and now squares off against Billy Ray Goff, who started his UFC run with a victory, but has since lost twice.
Check out the full UFC Fight Night 284 card below.
Main Card
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld
Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo
Darren Elkins vs. Yadier del Valle
Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara
Ty Miller vs. Billy Ray Goff
Prelims
Miles Johns vs. Jessie Rosas
Louie Sutherland vs. José Luiz
Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes
Steven Asplund vs. Guilherme Pat
Manoel Sousa vs. Richie Miranda
Juliana Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira