UFC Fight Night 284 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 284 takes place this coming Saturday night at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event No.6 ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot looks to build on a submission win back in April when he fights a rising force in Quillan Salkilld, who has jumped to No.9 on the ladder after going on a five-fight winning streak in the UFC so far, including a first round TKO of Beneil Dariush last time out.



In the co-main event we stay in the lightweight division for veteran fighter Carlos Diego Ferriera coming in off back-to-back defeats last year to take on Billy Quarantillo, who has been out of action since losing twice in 2024.



Darren Elkins returns to action after being TKO’d well over a year ago to fight Yadier del Valle, who is 2-1 in the UFC so far.



Amanda Lemos will look to break free of a two-fight losing slump when she goes up against Alexia Thainara, who has gone on a three-fight winning run since arriving in the Octagon.



Opening up the main card will be the unbeaten Ty Miller, who won his UFC debut by TKO to go 7-0 and now squares off against Billy Ray Goff, who started his UFC run with a victory, but has since lost twice.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 284 card below.

Main Card



Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo

Darren Elkins vs. Yadier del Valle

Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara

Ty Miller vs. Billy Ray Goff



Prelims



Miles Johns vs. Jessie Rosas

Louie Sutherland vs. José Luiz

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes

Steven Asplund vs. Guilherme Pat

Manoel Sousa vs. Richie Miranda

Juliana Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira