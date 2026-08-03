Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Rematch Targeted For UFC 331

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Rematch Targeted For UFC 331

A lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan is reportedly in the works for UFC 331 in Los Angeles on September 19th.

The two stars first locked horns at UFC 300 in April of 2024, with Tsarukyan emerging with a split-decision victory on that occasion.

The 29-year-old Tsarukyan has only fought once since then, earning a 2nd round submission win over Dan Hooker back in November of last year.

Tsarukyan has also been staying busy outside of the Octagon in other combat sports, including going unbeaten in seven submission grappling matches against the likes of Benson Henderson, Patricky Pitbull and Muhammad Mokaev.

However, Tsarukyan has drawn more attention for his exploits in the freestyle wrestling promotion RAF, where he managed to go seven matches unbeaten against the likes of Tony Ferguson, Urijah Faber and Georgio Poullas (twice), before losing to Colby Covington just a couple of months ago.

Now Tsarukyan looks set to return to the UFC to fight former lightweight champ Oliveira, who has been the more active of the two in the Octagon since their last bout, putting together a 3-1 run.

Along the way he beat Michael Chandler by unanimous decision before suffering a KO loss to Ilia Topuria in a fight for the vacant 155lb title in June of last year.

He’s since bounced back though with a submission win over Mateusz Gamrot and a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway to claim the symbolic ‘BMF’ title back in March.

Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan II is expected to be added to a UFC 331 line-up that features a flyweight title fight rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja, while Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega and Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain are also on-board.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 284 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 284 Fight Card

Dana White Dismisses MVP / PFL Merger

Dana White Dismisses MVP / PFL Merger

Dana White UFC Fight Night 283 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC Fight Night 283 Post-Fight Interview

UFC Fight Night 283 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 283 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 283 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 283 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 283 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 283 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Uroš Medić TKO’s Daniel Rodriguez In 30 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 283

Uroš Medić TKO’s Daniel Rodriguez In 30 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 283

Navajo Stirling TKO’s Jan Blachowicz In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 283

Navajo Stirling TKO’s Jan Blachowicz In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 283

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us