Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Rematch Targeted For UFC 331

A lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan is reportedly in the works for UFC 331 in Los Angeles on September 19th.



The two stars first locked horns at UFC 300 in April of 2024, with Tsarukyan emerging with a split-decision victory on that occasion.



The 29-year-old Tsarukyan has only fought once since then, earning a 2nd round submission win over Dan Hooker back in November of last year.



Tsarukyan has also been staying busy outside of the Octagon in other combat sports, including going unbeaten in seven submission grappling matches against the likes of Benson Henderson, Patricky Pitbull and Muhammad Mokaev.



However, Tsarukyan has drawn more attention for his exploits in the freestyle wrestling promotion RAF, where he managed to go seven matches unbeaten against the likes of Tony Ferguson, Urijah Faber and Georgio Poullas (twice), before losing to Colby Covington just a couple of months ago.



Now Tsarukyan looks set to return to the UFC to fight former lightweight champ Oliveira, who has been the more active of the two in the Octagon since their last bout, putting together a 3-1 run.



Along the way he beat Michael Chandler by unanimous decision before suffering a KO loss to Ilia Topuria in a fight for the vacant 155lb title in June of last year.



He’s since bounced back though with a submission win over Mateusz Gamrot and a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway to claim the symbolic ‘BMF’ title back in March.



Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan II is expected to be added to a UFC 331 line-up that features a flyweight title fight rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja, while Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega and Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain are also on-board.