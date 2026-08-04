Joel Alvarez Steps In To Fight Chidi Njokuani On Short Notice At UFC 330

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By Ross Cole

Joel Alvarez Steps In To Fight Chidi Njokuani On Short Notice At UFC 330

Joel Alvarez has agreed to fight Chidi Njokuani on just a couple of weeks notice at UFC 330 in Philadelphia on August 15th.

The announcement comes after Geoff Neal had to pull out of his originally scheduled fight with Njokuani due to an injury.

The 33-year-old Alvarez comes into the fight after having suffered an arm-triangle submission loss to Njokuani back in May.

That loss ended a four-fight winning streak for Alvarez, which had seen him beat the likes of Mark Diakiese, Elves Brener, Drakkar Klose and Vicente Luque between 2023 and 2025.

That leaves Alvarez with an overall 8-3 run in the UFC so far as now gets ready to fight the 37-year-old veteran Njokuani, who has gone 5-5 in the Octagon.

Njokuani is coming off back-to-back defeats against Jake Matthews and Carlos Leal Miranda over the past year, but he had been on a three-fight winning streak prior to that.

Alvarez vs. Njokuani adds to a UFC 330 fight card that will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between current champion Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry, while in the co-main event there’s women’s strawweight title action as current champ Mackenzie Dern goes up against Gillian Robertson.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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