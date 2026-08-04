UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Found Dead After Heart Attack

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Found Dead After Heart Attack

UFC fighter Allan Nascimento has been found dead at 34-years-old after suffering a heart attack in his sleep.

“This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep,” a statement from the UFC reads. “Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

“A member of the famed Chute Boxe Diego Lima team, Nascimento made six trips into the Octagon, amassing a 4-2 record while building a reputation as a skilled competitor and consummate professional. For his career, “Puro Osso” compiled a 22-7 record with 16 of his wins coming by way of submission.

“A fixture on the doorstep of the Top 15, Nascimento was a constant presence alongside his teammates whenever they made the walk, sharing an especially close bond with former lightweight champion and current BMF titleholder Charles Oliveira.

“Our condolences go out to Nascimento’s family and friends, the Chute Boxe Diego Lima team, and all those impacted by this sudden, heartbreaking loss.”

Nascimento was an experienced competitor before he even arrived in the Octagon, having compiled a 17-4 record, including brief stints in Legacy FC and Rizin, before being offered a chance to compete on the Contender series in 2018.

Nascimento would lose that fight by split-decision, but afterwards Dana White told him he’d performed well and that he should keep training and expect a call at some stage.

Due to some other fights falling through and a global pandemic in the years that followed, it wasn’t until 2021 that Nascimento finally received that call and was granted his UFC debut, where he’d lose to Tagir Ulanbekov by split-decision.

However, Nascimento then hit his stride in the promotion, winning four fights in a row, including an anaconda choke submission finish of Cody Durden back in November of last year.

In late June, Nascimento was back in the Octagon fighting Mitch Raposo, where he lost by split-decision.

Nascimento, who was married with two children, appeared to be in good health at that stage, so it’s a shock for the MMA community to learn of his passing just over six weeks later.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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